A Youth Mass was celebrated by Fr. Lourduraju Madanu in honor of All Saints and All Souls on Saturday, Nov. 1, at St. Therese of Lisieux, Phillips. Students in grades kindergarten through second participated in a procession at the offertory, carrying candles they had decorated in honor of their ancestors and deceased parish members. Students in grades three through five dressed as saints and processed around the church just before Mass, pictured above. Students in grades six through 10 took part in the choir and Mass ministries. (Submitted photo)