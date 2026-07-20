Members of St. Joseph Parish in Osceola recently gathered to celebrate Fr. John Drummy’s birthday and honor his 55 years of priestly service to the Diocese of Superior. Fr. Drummy retired from active ministry in 2014, but he has resided in Osceola and celebrated weekend Masses at St. Joseph since then. Because of recent health concerns, parishioners shared their love from a distance through prayers, cards, good wishes and song. Members of LIFT, St. Joseph and Assumption women’s group organized the celebration and served refreshments. Mason and Archer Utke led the singing and provided accompaniment. (Submitted photo)