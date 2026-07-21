Andrew Kreye

Editor’s note: ‘Notes from the Vineyard’ highlights parish evangelization efforts inspired by Bishop James P. Powers’ Maintenance to Mission Pastoral Plan.

“And this be our motto – ‘In God is our trust’”

These words from the fourth verse of the Star-Spangled Banner rang true for the parishioners of St. Boniface in Chetek who assisted with their parish’s One Nation Under God evangelization event. The event offered food, conversation, various forms of prayer, devotions, encouraged the Works of Mercy and ended with a sung Mass and choir concert. All of this was done with the one aim of inspiring greater trust and belief in God.

Inspiration is powerful, and it allows us to accomplish remarkable things. When we have an encounter that changes us for the better, we want to share it with others, even if we have to bring the encounter to them. When people respond this way, we say that they are “inspired” – literally, “breathed into” – because it is as if some invisible being has breathed new life and vigor into them. One such example is the origin of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Francis Scott Key could not bring the rockets and bombs with him, but he translated them into a poem that resonates nearly as well. But the power from this kind of inspiration does not come close to the one that St. Paul references in Ephesians 3:20.

In the Bible, God brings Adam to life by breathing into him (Gen 2:7), Jesus breathes on the Apostles in the initial gift of the Spirit (Jn 20:22), and St. Peter wrote that prophecy only comes by the Holy Spirit’s inspiration (2 Pet 1:21). The difference between these two kinds of inspiration is that the first still depends on human ability, but the second depends on the Creator’s power. This divine inspiration is what caused the Samaritan woman to forget herself and go into her town saying, “Come see a man who told me everything I have done. Could he possibly be the Messiah?” (Jn 4:29) St. Boniface seem to have taken their cue from this early evangelist as they went into their own town and announced Christ’s presence.

“The Spirit and the bride say, ‘Come.’ Let the hearer say, ‘Come.’ Let the one who thirsts come forward, and the one who wants it receive the gift of life-giving water” – Rev 22:17

While the town of Chetek’s Liberty Fest celebrated our nation’s 250th birthday, St. Boniface parish brought something unequaled to the festivities: the sacramental presence of Jesus. They sold fair food like many other groups, but they also offered the priceless gift of an encounter with the living Church of Jesus. Lisa Sheridan Dobrowolski, who assisted with the event, said that the sense of community within the parish has been building, and this event was the next natural step to share that community with other parishioners and beyond. Lisa was excited for the 24-hour period of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, which was new to St. Boniface. She was also excited for the doors of the church to be open so that anyone could enter and pray. “From experience, God will be touching hearts because he always does,” Lisa said. She has helped to organize events for different parishes in the past and was wary of setting goals for this most recent one but only because she “loves standing in amazement at what God does,” which is often not what we expect.

For members of the church who experience the sacraments regularly, they can easily become merely another part of our routine – another item on the list. However, the power of the sacraments (or “mysteries” from the Greek) still remains. But experiencing this power is only possible when we are prepared and aware that it is being offered. Otherwise, the gift is too unexpected for us to receive it! St. Boniface parish provided that preparation by inviting Liberty Fest attendees to visit the church and by offering to pray with them. Lisa also shared that the event had started to bear fruit before it began as some of her non-Catholic, Christian friends told her of their excitement to see the Catholic Church planning a public evangelization event. The event not only showed that the church was present, but that it is alive and has something to offer. Not only to some, but to each person.

While food and prayer might have been enough to draw some, the event culminated in a sung Mass and choir concert to praise God and draw hearts to the church through her beauty. “It’s been a joy to dive deeply into the liturgical aspect [of the event],” said Peter Wise, a college sophomore who directed the choir and assisted with planning the Mass. This was his first time helping with an event like this at his parish. At first, Peter was unsure of what to expect or to what degree he wanted to be involved. As his semester ended, his schedule lightened, and the event became more concrete, he became more excited about the preparation and wanted to do more. Peter admitted that there were periods of worry, but his work became a reminder of his need to surrender it to the Lord: “This is not something I can solve by my own power. The Lord is the one who has the power to do this… Now I entrust it all to the Lord.”

Both Lisa and Peter’s confident trust in God brings to mind St. Peter’s call to discipleship in Luke’s Gospel. In chapter 4, the second healing Jesus performs in his public ministry is to cure Simon Peter’s mother-in-law. When we meet Simon Peter in chapter 5, he has already seen Jesus’ power and is inspired to do what he asks – even something that he has been working at for an entire night without success – because Jesus is the one who has the power to do it. “Put out into deep water and lower your nets for a catch.” What must he have thought after their great catch when Jesus said, “Do not be afraid; from now on you will be catching men.”

Andrew Kreye works for the Diocese of Superior as Administrative Assistant for the Office of Schools and Office of Parish Transformation.