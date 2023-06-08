Sisters serving in the Diocese of Superior held their jubilee celebration with Bishop James P. Powers on May 23 for the first time post-pandemic. Pictured are (from left) Sr. Mary Michael Smits SCSC, Sr. Rose Heil FSPA, Sr. Mary Angela Sackmann SCSC (seated), Bishop Powers and Sr. Mary Zita Klimek SCSC. (Submitted photo)

Sr. Cecilia Fandel, OSM

A jubilee celebration for sisters serving in the Diocese of Superior was held Wednesday, May 23, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Catawba.

Bishop James P. Powers and many other sisters were in attendance. The Holy Cross sisters from Merrill came by bus driven by Dcn. John Bourke; others traveled by car. Everyone agreed it was good to be able to gather again after three years of COVID.

Celebrating 75 years in religious life were Holy Cross Srs. Angela Sackman and Mary Michael Smits. Celebrating 60 years was Holy Cross Sr. Zita Klimek. Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Sr. Roselyn Heil celebrated 25 years.

Holy Cross Sr. Mary Thomas Reichl and Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate Sr. Grace Ann Rabideau, both celebrating 75 years, were unable to attend.

After the annual meeting of the sisters’ forum, everyone moved to the church to celebrate the Eucharist, presided by Bishop Powers and assisted by Dcn. Bourke.

Musicians were Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Sr. Marianna Ableidinger and Servite Sr. Mary Dominica Effertz. The jubilarians renewed their religious vows at the conclusion of the Liturgy of the Word.

Photos were taken, and Bishop Powers brought roses for everyone. A luncheon along with jubilee cake was prepared and served by the St. Paul’s Council of Catholic Women.