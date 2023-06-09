Bishop James P. Powers is pictured with, from left, Diocese of Superior seminarians Carl Oman, Scott Pederson and Andrew Kreye. The Diocesan Vocations Team Facebook page offered congratulations to the three men who received admission to candidacy for Holy Orders on May 25 at Immaculate Conception Parish in New Richmond. Bishop Powers presided over evening prayer during the St. Andrew Dinner held at the parish and received the three men applying for candidacy. They will begin theology studies at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee in the fall. (Submitted photo)