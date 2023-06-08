Editor’s note: Emily Wald recently joined the Chancery staff as a coordinator of employee benefits and insurance.

Please tell us a little about yourself.

My name is Emily Wald, I was born and raised in Antigo, which is just outside the Diocese of Superior. I enjoyed growing up in a small town – I was involved in many sports and activities that kept me very busy!

As I was finishing high school, I knew that I wanted to attend a small college because I enjoyed learning in a small-class-size setting. I almost had my mind made up about where to go when my Dad suggested checking out University of Wisconsin–Superior. My plans soon changed! It was the ideal distance from home, I had the opportunity to play tennis, and it was small! I earned a degree in business management with a minor in sports management during my four years at UW-S, while also playing on the UW-S women’s tennis team. I was very involved while at UW-S – mostly with sports and my faith. I participated in the Newman Club at UW-S, and the Lord also led me across the bridge to University of Minnesota-Duluth, where I was able to be a part of the Newman Center there. The Lord richly blessed me with great friendships from both of those communities, which allowed me to experience him ever more deeply.

Following the Lord’s invitation, after graduating from college, I entered a religious order. I was with the community for a year-and-a-half when I found the Lord inviting me to step back into the world. It was a very hard decision to leave – living religious life is such a beautiful gift! But ultimately, I left for the same reason I entered: I want to follow Jesus wherever he leads.

What has brought you to work for the Diocese of Superior?

When I left religious life, I was not exactly sure where I’d go next. I knew I wanted to serve the Lord in a non-secular setting, and I was hoping to be able to use my degree as well. I initially did not want to return to the Superior area, but when I came up for a weekend to visit, my heart was opened to this being a possibility. Through many providential conversations, I was informed of open positions at the diocese. And even as I looked at other opportunities, I continued to be drawn with peace and excitement to return to the Twin Ports.

What inspires you in your spiritual life?

St. John Paull II said, “Life with Christ is a wonderful adventure” – and how true that is! Having a personal relationship with Jesus is what continues to bring me back to him. Additionally, having friends who are also striving for holiness is a big help in my spiritual life.

What are your professional goals and interests?

Does becoming a saint count? My truest desire is to become a saint! I hope I will be able to grow in holiness and virtue as I do my work within the diocese. Please pray for me that I may take advantage of all the opportunities to grow in sanctity that the Lord offers me in my day-to-day work!

Favorite quote?

“It is Jesus that you seek when you dream of happiness; He is waiting for you when nothing else you find satisfies you; He is the beauty to which you are so attracted; it is He who provoked you with that thirst for fullness that will not let you settle for compromise; it is He who urges you to shed the masks of a false life; it is He who reads in your heart your most genuine choices, the choices that others try to stifle.” – Pope St. John Paul II.