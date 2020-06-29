Graduation celebration in Merrill

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Merrill held an outdoor celebration for their eighth-grade graduates. Students were seated at individual tables with family members behind them. Fr. Chris Kemp and Dcn. Jim Arndt led a prayer service, and awards and gifts were presented by Principal Sonja Doughty and middle school teachers. Students were given personalized cakes with the school’s logo on it to take home and share with their families. (Submitted photo)
