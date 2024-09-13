The Diocese of Superior’s Finance Department staff recently hosted a school supply drive to equip local students in need. Here, (top, left to right) Emily Wald, coordinator of employee benefits; Charlie Swanson, financial operations assistant; and (front) Maria Heiman, accountant, showcase their successful efforts. The drive, which aimed to collect essential school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, and a variety of other necessities, met and exceeded its goal, thanks to the generosity of Chancery staff and others. (Submitted photo)