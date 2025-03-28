Christ the King Cathedral’s organist and professor of organ at UW-Superior, Rachael Kresha, was invited to perform at Bach festivals in Madison and Saint Paul in March to celebrate the composer’s 340th birthday. Kresha, center, is looking forward to bringing the music of Bach home to the cathedral in a summer recording project that will allow the Alice Stack Memorial Organ and cathedral acoustics to be shared with listeners across the country in celebration of the Jubilee Year of Hope. (Submitted photo)