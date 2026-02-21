Youths and chaperones from the Diocese of Superior joined tens of thousands of pro-lifers for the 2026 March for Life on Jan. 23 in Washington, D.C.

Associate Director of Youth Discipleship Tyler Kircher said the entire group “really understood and took seriously the ‘why’ of why we were there. It takes a lot of courage for high school students to make a public display of faith on what is, to the world, a contentious issue.”

He said that joy characterized the entire pilgrimage. There were many conversations that led pilgrims deeper into their faith; Kircher was particularly grateful for the accompaniment of Fr. Isaiah Schick, who provided the sacraments and shared in prayer, reflection and answering the students’ numerous questions.

Chaperone Kira Leigh shared the following comments on a Facebook post:

“Thank you to the Diocese of Superior for making this opportunity possible for our youth(s). It was an honor to witness the growing number of groups, all from different denominations and political affiliations, come together for something they agree on … all life is a gift worth fighting for.

“The opening Mass at the Basilica was standing room only! Which brings me great joy, knowing our next generation is turning back to Christ! The church has a strong history of defending life, and the speakers throughout the weekend gave testimony to the work they do, day in and day out. They are the hands and feet of Christ, as we are all called to be.”

Kircher said he was encouraged by the trip and the witness of attendees. He is excited to see it grow in years to come.

“I’m most excited for the work the Lord is doing in the hearts of our young,” he said.