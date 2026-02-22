With the abundant snowfall this winter, 20-year-old Blaise Mahner of Chelsea, located between Medford and Rib Lake, began constructing a snow chapel in December with the help of family and friends.

The National Guard construction worker was inspired by a conversation with local pastor Fr. Patrick McConnell. Mentioning that his family had built igloos in their yard when there was enough snow, the diocesan priest said it would be “cool to say Mass in one.”

Fr. McConnell and Fr. Julian Druffner have visited the chapel – unofficially named “Our Lady of the Snows” – where Mass has been so far been celebrated twice. (Submitted photo)