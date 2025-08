Superior’s Knights of Columbus Council 499 was founded on June 17, 1900. The group celebrated their 125th anniversary with Bishop James P. Powers on Sunday, July 20, with Mass accompanied by a KC honor guard and a meal. Honored attendees were KC State Deputy Patrick Reiff and State Sen. Romaine Quinn. The council was presented the State of Wisconsin’s resolution in acknowledgement of the significant anniversary and their dedication to the mission of charity. (Submitted photo)