Loree Nauertz

Associate Director of

Evangelization & Missionary Discipleship

Tina Strub comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and expertise when it comes to homeschooling. She has helped many families over the years navigate their way through this calling, whether it was for one year or multiple years. She will be the featured speaker at the Diocese of Superior’s third annual Homeschool Conference at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake on Saturday, Sept. 28.

I like to ask people I know who they would recommend to be the keynote for this event. One person, who I greatly respect, shared with me, “You want Tina Strub. She’s real, approachable, nonjudgmental, very faithful, and she’s a great example of someone who lives out her vocation as wife and mother.” She continued, “When I felt like God was calling me to homeschool, I was completely overwhelmed. I told God that if he really wanted me to do this, he would have to send me resources and someone who could tell me what to do and how to get started. He sent me Tina. I don’t know if I could have done it without her support and encouragement.”

When I called Tina, I immediately knew she would be great for our conference. She had me laughing and thinking very seriously about this calling to homeschool. As someone who has homeschooled for over 20 years, I can relate to Tina’s stories and her passion for following God’s will even when it’s difficult. I am confident Tina will be an excellent, relatable presenter for the people of our diocese. She will come with a lot of practical advice not only for those who find homeschooling a breeze, but also for those who find it incredibly difficult. Tina has lived the joys and the struggles of homeschooling and she will not shy away from either of them.

For those who are currently educating their children at home and for those who think the Lord may be calling them to do so, the diocese wants to offer support and encouragement. The church recognizes that parents are the first educators of their children; this is not an easy task. If we can bring together those who have been uniquely called to educate their children through homeschooling, it will give them an opportunity to network with other parents and to not feel like they are doing this all alone. We want to provide opportunities for them to meet each other and offer each other support and encouragement.

We are offering a new opportunity this year for those who attend to either sell or donate any homeschooling items they want to pass on to others.

By coming together to celebrate Mass with Bishop James P. Powers, we are reminded that the Lord needs to be the center of our lives, and he is with us in a very personal way through the Eucharist as we journey through this life. He wants to nurture and sustain us, not only with his precious body and blood, but also with those around us who are seeking to do his will as well.