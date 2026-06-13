On May 22, a procession of parishioners from St. Rita Catholic Church, Presque Isle, recited the Rosary as they carried a statue of their Italian patroness through the neighborhood. The feast day event was the culmination of a 10-day celebration consisting of a nine-day Novena, Masses and the recitation of prayers to the saint of impossible cases. Participants shared an Italian dinner after Mass, including mostaccioli, Italian breads and salad, wine and tiramisu. Here, parishioners honor the saint with flowers. Fr. Showri Jojappa Pasala, parochial administrator, announced he is already making plans for next year’s celebration. (Submitted photo)