Each year, the Diocese of Superior hires interns to help with summer programming. Aaron Arndt and Allison Oman will work with the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship at the office in Haugen this summer.

Aaron Arndt

The past two years, I was in formation with the Franciscan Capuchins, but felt God moving me in a different direction, so I discerned out. This fall, I will be attending a technical college to learn how to weld. I am from Merrill, and I’m a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier. I was a Totus Tuus missionary in 2022 and 2023, and I am super excited to be helping out with the Totus Tuus program again, along with any other projects at the Office of Evangelization and Missionary Discipleship.

Allison Oman

I’m from Amery. My brother is the newly ordained Dcn. Carl Oman. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2023 with a degree in Nutritional Sciences and followed that with two years of working in college ministry right on UW-Madison’s campus. Since then, I’ve been working towards a certification as a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner through the Nutritional Therapy Association, expected graduation in September. I’m excited to be helping run the Totus Tuus program this summer in our beloved Diocese of Superior! I was a missionary myself about four summers ago, and now I get to help out behind the scenes.