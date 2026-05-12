The Parish Council of Catholic Women at Our Lady of Sorrows in Ladysmith recently sponsored Bingo for five local services – a pregnancy resource center, youth center, animal shelter, homeless shelter and domestic violence support organization – and gave the community a chance to win cash while funding their favorite causes. The games netted nearly $8,200 – half for the charity selected each week and half for Bingo winners. OLS students sold concessions to fund student activities. “Putting together this event and it being so successful was a real group effort,” explained Ann Thompson, PCCW treasurer and head of the event. “We have a group of PCCW members who always step up to help in any way needed, and with Bingo, many other parishioners also showed up to lend a hand, from calling Bingo to setting up tables, selling cards, and cleaning afterwards.” Here, Laurie Wojcik watches her Bingo card with grandson Chase offering his assistance. (Submitted photo)