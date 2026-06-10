Editor’s note: This is part a series of articles on the implementation of Bishop James P. Powers’ Maintenance to Mission Pastoral Plan.

The word “good” is thrown around a lot throughout a day – good morning, good dog, good food, good manners – but, in the words of Gandalf to the hobbit Bilbo Baggins, “What do you mean?” English speakers are so used to the many different meanings of “good” that we do not even need to think about it. However, if you were to mix up the meanings, the world would quickly become a silly place where we pat mornings on the head and expect our spaghetti to say “thank you.” Although it would be silly, we could still get by in that world, but there’s another meaning that would have far greater consequences if it were mixed up: the Good News (or Gospel) of Jesus Christ.

So, what kind of “good” is the Gospel? It is the news of victory. In Biblical Greek, the word is evangelion. It is the word used in 2 Samuel 18:25 and by the Roman empire to announce great conquests (see page 8 of the “Pastoral Letter on Evangelization”). So, what victory do we announce in evangelization? There are two. It is Jesus’ victory over sin and death for us, and it is Jesus’ conquest of our heart which allows us to share in the treasures of his victory. It is our joy to share with you some of ways this has been happening recently in our diocese.

What’s so good about it?

Our world is filled with sorrows, and it is difficult to remain joyful when we are confronted by doubt and faithlessness. God knows these sorrows even more than we do. He inspired the writers of the Bible to express it many times: “My tears have been my bread day and night, as they ask me every day, “Where is your God?” (Ps 42:4) What is unique about the joy that Jesus offers to us in his Gospel is that it is sturdy. Jesus says no one can take our joy in his victory from us (cf. Jn 16:22).

This is the Gospel joy that Chris Stefanick proclaimed at Immaculate Conception in New Richmond on May 20 at the “Reboot” event hosted by the parish – a joy that casts out all fear because of its confidence that the God of the universe who created us and died for us not only loves us, but even likes us. “God likes you,” Chris emphatically announced to the crowded church. He also reminded the crowd that it is not possible to earn God’s love, but his joy does require something of us: Our choice to love.

“Joy is not what you get when life is perfect,” he said. “It’s what you get when you love perfectly, even when your life is a mess.” Arlene Tenner verified this when she told me her participation in Immaculate Conception’s Parish Evangelization Team has made her “able to go deeper with [her] heart” in her faith life.

In a conversation with members of the Parish Evangelization Team from Immaculate Conception, Dcn. Mel Riel said their goal is “changing hearts.” Another member, Kim Palmer, said, “[Evangelization] sounds scary, but it’s beautiful and intimate.” She also said that explaining the necessity of the personal aspect of faith “takes work, but when they understand, it changes their Christian life.” Something striking about Chris Stefanick’s work with Real Life Catholic in Colorado and the work of Immaculate Conception Parish is they are the same work, since they proclaim the same Gospel. The same is true of countless other parishes and apostolates across the world. But there is one difference. God is asking Immaculate Conception to do something special: To proclaim the Gospel to the people of northern Wisconsin. Because how can the people here “call on him in whom they have not believed? And how can they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone to preach? And how can people preach unless they are sent? As it is written, ‘How beautiful are the feet of those who bring [the] good news!’” (Rom 10:14-15)

What’s the catch?

In the first of Chris’ three talks, he unpacked the truth behind Jesus’ commandment to his disciples to love one another with his own love so they would have his joy (cf. Jn 15:9-12). And if the Gospel is true – if eternal joy is possible – then, surely, we would give anything for it. But will we give everything? “God gives everything, and he asks for everything in return,” Chris said before ending his first talk by leading the crowd in a prayer to renounce anything we had placed before God in our hearts and to offer ourselves to God completely once again.

In Chris’ second talk, he spoke about the effort that it takes on our part to live joyfully, encouraging his listeners to “get intentional about the battle for joy. That means removing the things from our lives that block joy, and since joy is the fruit of love, it really means removing the things that prevent us from loving. It means choosing prayer and generosity over selfishness and convenience. And that is hard. Is eternal joy worth it?

Chris gave several other practical rules to follow if we desire more joy in our lives.

I know not how

When Immaculate Conception began their Evangelization Team, they had few resources and less direction, but they stuck with it because they had been commissioned, both by Bishop Powers’ Letter, but also by Jesus as members of the church: “As the Father has sent me, so I send you” (Jn 20:21). Chris’ third talk was focused on this point, because the joy we have does not belong to us – It’s Jesus’ joy, and he wants to share it with every single person.

You may not feel prepared to share the Gospel. Perfect – that’s Jesus’ secret weapon. It was the boldness of Peter and John, uneducated fisherman, that amazed the Sanhedrin (cf. Acts 4:13). Our work is to scatter seed, not to make it grow or even know how it grows (cf. Mk 4:27). This work looks different in each of our lives. I only saw one Chris Stefanick in the church on May 20, but I saw more than 30 volunteers from the parish who made the event possible and hospitable. They were greeting, serving cookies and water, and speaking with attendees about how to start small groups in their own communities. As Dcn. Mel said, “We are going to do what we have to do, plant seeds where we can, but the Holy Spirit is in control.” And as Psalm 126 says, “Those who sow in tears will reap with cries of joy.”

Andrew Kreye works for the Diocese of Superior as administrative assistant for the Office of Schools and Office of Parish Transformation.